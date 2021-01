JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s daily COVID-19 case count drops below 2,000.

The department of health is reporting 1,942 new cases today and 31 deaths.

Based on population, Union and Pontotoc Counties are the Mississippi’s top ten of most cases.

The hospitalization rate for people that test positive has dropped to 8.7%.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 77.

Lowndes has 47, Lafayette has 46, Union has 35, and Monroe has 30.