MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s education ranking continues to improve.

The 2024 Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids County Data Book places the state’s education ranking at 30th in the nation. That’s the highest ever for the Magnolia State.

Just 10 years ago Mississippi was 48th in the country. Last year the ranking was 32nd.

KIDS COUNT® ranks education by measuring pre-K enrollment, fourth-grade reading skills, eighth-grade math proficiency, and the high school graduation rate.

Mississippi does rank 49th in overall child well-being.

The databook looks at economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors then ranks states according to how children are doing.

