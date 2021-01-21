JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s teachers are one step closer to getting a pay raise.

The state Senate voted unanimously for the legislation.

Senate Bill 2001 would provide for a 1,000 dollar raise for teachers that have three years of experience and also to teacher assistants.

Newer educators would get a 1,100 dollar raise.

This would get starting pay raised to 37 thousand dollars.

COVID-19 killed the legislation last year.

And Mississippi has traditionally had one of the lowest start salaries for teachers in the country.

The bill now goes on to the House for approval.