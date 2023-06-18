Mississippi’s unemployment rate hit a new record low

Governor Tate Reeves says this is because the state is making record investments in Mississippians and creating thousands of high-paying jobs around the state.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s unemployment rate hit a new record low for the third consecutive month.

The month of May’s 3.2% unemployment rate marks the third consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

