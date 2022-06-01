Mississippi’s WIC program is helping participants get formula

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – During a national infant formula shortage, Mississippi’s WIC program is helping participants receive benefits.

With no reserve of infant formula, the WIC program is adding infant formula products and package sizes to the approved products list. These products are available until August

The Mississippi State Department of Health says these new options for WIC are helping meet the needs of families.

People who are unable to find their prescribed formula in stores should contact their local WIC office.