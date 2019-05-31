- Advertisement -

A St. Louis circuit judge just granted Planned Parenthood a restraining order against the state, allowing the abortion clinic to continue operating even after state health officials had refused to renew the clinic’s license.

Had the license lapsed, the clinic would have been forced to stop providing the procedure, effectively ending legal abortion in the state. Missouri would have become the first state to not have a legal abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.

Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, tweeted about the ruling: “This is a victory for women across Missouri, but this fight is far from over. We have seen just how vulnerable access to abortion care is in Missouri—and in the rest of the country. We’ll keep fighting these attempts to end access to healthcare—no matter what.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.