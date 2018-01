ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A familiar face places this unsuspecting Aberdeen man, in the middle of a cross-fire.

The alleged shooter, 23-year-old Myles Tavarus Perkins, was arrested January 5, on 1 count of Drive By Shooting.

According to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, Perkins saw a man at a convenience store, resembling someone he intended to shoot.

Perkins reportedly followed the man onto Highway 382, eventually pulling beside him and shooting at the vehicle.

The victim sustained no injuries.