Mistrial declared for a murder case in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A mistrial has been declared in a Lowndes County murder trial.

The jury said it was deadlocked on Friday, August 29. This comes after deliberations went late into the night Thursday.

Bobby Childs Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the December 2022 shooting death of Julius Wilson on Jess Lyons Road in the northern part of Lowndes County.

At the time, witnesses told investigators Childs was arguing with a female at an apartment complex.

A child then called a family member who drove to the apartment.

That’s when deputies believe Wilson and Childs started arguing, and that led to the gunfire.

No court date has been scheduled for another trial.

