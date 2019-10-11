Mnuchin warns of possible sanctions against Turkey

Judge blocks Trump immigration policy targeting low-income immigrants

The rule, slated to go into effect on Tuesday, would’ve made it easier for the government to reject green card and temporary visa applications from low-income immigrants

19M ago

TOPSHOT-SYRIA-CONFLICT-TURKEY-KURDS

Pentagon slams Turkey’s “impulsive” assault on Syria

Washington is “greatly disappointed” by the Turkish incursion, Esper said

updated 1M ago

Multiple People Stabbed At Arndale Centre

Man arrested on terror charges after stabbing spree in U.K. mall

“Although the injuries are nasty, we are told that, thankfully, none are life-threatening,” police say

3H ago

JAPAN-WEATHER-TYPHOON

Japan braces for monster typhoon bearing down on Tokyo area

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to hit this weekend and dump more than two feet of rain

4H ago

iss-sideview.jpg

Spacewalkers continue battery replacement work

The spacewalk comes amid news Alexei Leonov, history’s first spacewalker, has died at 85

5H ago

