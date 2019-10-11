Mnuchin warns of possible sanctions against Turkey

Judge blocks Trump immigration policy targeting low-income immigrants
The rule, slated to go into effect on Tuesday, would’ve made it easier for the government to reject green card and temporary visa applications from low-income immigrants
- Advertisement -
19M ago
Pentagon slams Turkey’s “impulsive” assault on Syria
Washington is “greatly disappointed” by the Turkish incursion, Esper said
updated 1M ago
Man arrested on terror charges after stabbing spree in U.K. mall
“Although the injuries are nasty, we are told that, thankfully, none are life-threatening,” police say
3H ago
Japan braces for monster typhoon bearing down on Tokyo area
Typhoon Hagibis is expected to hit this weekend and dump more than two feet of rain
4H ago
Spacewalkers continue battery replacement work
The spacewalk comes amid news Alexei Leonov, history’s first spacewalker, has died at 85
5H ago