WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Drive-through coronavirus testing is coming to Louisville Tuesday.

The free testing will be done at Louisville Coliseum tomorrow from noon until 4 p.m.

You must have an appointment to be tested. To be screened for an appointment, you can call U-M-M-C Testing Hotline or use the C-Spire Health app.

Patients will not have to exit their car for the test.

UMMC will notify patients of their results.