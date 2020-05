Drive-through COVID-19 is coming to Oktibbeha County.

Testing will be May 28 at the Oktibbeha County Safe Room on Lynn Lane.

- Advertisement -

You must have an appointment to get tested. In order to set up an appointment, you have to be screened using the C-Spire Health app or calling 662-497-7200.

You will not have to leave your car during the test.

UMMC will contact anyone tested with their results.