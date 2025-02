Mobile home fire leaves one child dead in Attala Co.

fire

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A child was killed on Thursday morning, February 20, in an Attala County mobile home fire.

The blaze happened on Attala Road 41-51 just after 1 a.m.

Breezy News reports firefighters found the home engulfed in flames with reports of a female child trapped inside.

A body was recovered and sent to the state crime for identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.