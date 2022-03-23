Mobile home takes down multiple power poles on Highway 45

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks in northern Lowndes County lose electricity this morning but not from a storm.

We are told a person hauling a mobile home clipped a power line this morning on Highway 45.

As a result, about ten utility poles were broken.

4-County Electric Power Association sent crews to make the repairs and put up new poles.

No injuries were reported.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was there to assist with traffic.

As of late this afternoon, about a dozen people were still without power.