Mobile Learning Conference Teaches Tech Skills To Educators

CORINTH, MISS. (WCBI) – Educators from across the area and the southeast are spending a few days in our area, learning how to better use technology.

It’s part of the annual “Mobile Learning Conference” hosted at the Corinth campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College.

Educators are learning about the art of storytelling, improv style.

Rebecca Stockley is known as the “Improv Lady.” She shares her unique, interactive presentations with people worldwide and says educators can easily combine story telling and technology.

“We tell stories all the time, we just don’t all know we do, not only are there great story tellers like the people who make the Pixar animation films, those are amazing stories, but also story reflects the nature of the human mind,” Stockley said.

This is the tenth year for NEMCC- Corinth to host the Mobile Learning Conference.

Earlier this year, the community college was named one of the top tech savvy schools in the nation, for their efforts in digital education.

NEMCC President Ricky Ford says any school that wants to utilize new technology in the classroom must be fully committed to the process.

“Take it slowly, one step at a time, you don’t jump into it and say, ‘ok, we’re going to use technology and put iPads in classrooms this fall and go full force with it, I think you will be very disappointed in your outcome,” Ford said.

Participants say the mobile learning conference has many benefits.

“I’ve actually picked up some ios tips and tricks as much as I use iPads on a daily basis, I read books about them, there’s much I don’t know,” said Jill Burdo, of Georgia State University.

“It gives me new ideas from other educators. New things that they’re using in their classroom that we’ve not yet seen or they can build upon some of the things we ‘re already using, but they’re using it in a different way, so they offer a fresh perspective,” said Natasha Lewis, of NEMCC.

The mobile Learning Conference wraps up Wednesday.

Earlier this year, NEMCC became the first community college in the nation to bring iPads to all students, who can download all of their textbooks on the devices.