Modern Gentlemen bring festive harmonies to The W

COLUMBUS, Miss.—Musical group Modern Gentlemen returns for the Leslie Farrell Threadgill Lecture and Artist Series on the campus of Mississippi University for Women. The special holiday show will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 7, in Kossen Auditorium in Poindexter Hall.

“We are honored to have the Leslie Farrell Threadgill Lecture and Artist Series endowment which has brought transformative arts and educational opportunities to our campus and the community. The generosity of the Threadgill family continues to enrich lives and we are excited to welcome back the Modern Gentleman to The W to share in the joy and spirit of the holiday season,” said Andrea Stevens, director of Development & Alumni Relations.

All tickets are free but limited. Tickets must be reserved by emailing developmentandalumni@muw.edu or calling (662) 329-7148. Tickets can either be picked up in the Office of Development and Alumni in Welty Hall, or held at will call the night of the concert.

The Modern Gentlemen is a group consisting of Landon Beard, Todd Fournier and brothers Brian Brigham and Brandon Brigham, all former members of The Four Seasons with Frankie Valli. The quartet has performed with the likes of The Beach Boys, The Manhattan Transfer, Smokey Robinson and most recently opened for Lionel Richie.

The Leslie Farrell Threadgill Lecture and Artist Series Endowment, held by the Mississippi University for Women Foundation, was established in 1997 by the Threadgill family to honor Mississippi University for Women alumna Leslie Farrell Threadgill. The endowment supports programs to promote family and cultural influences, to advance the artistic and intellectual environment of the university, and to strengthen the cultural bond between the university and the public.

