Mona Vance-Ali speaks with community leaders about Columbus History

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The library is full of stories, but not all of them are between the covers of books.

The Columbus Lowndes Public Library has a treasure trove of information and artifacts in its archives and special collections.

The archives hold local and family histories, census records, and other genealogical resources.

It also serves as the archive for Lowndes County, permanently storing some of its older records.

Archivist Mona Vance-Ali spoke with business and community leaders in Columbus.

Part of her message is that anyone can be their own archivist, and the library is always looking for individual stories to add to the history of the area.

“So, if you are at all interested in coming up and preserving your records, your family history, photographs, letters, anything of that sort, come meet with me, and we can talk about what that would look like. Because we want to make sure that history is saved,” said Columbus-Lowndes Public Library Archivist Mona Vance-Ali.

In the coming weeks, the archives will be extra busy. It serves as ground-zero for students from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science doing research for next Spring’s “Tales From the Crypt”.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.