Moncrief Public Pool open for the Summer in Starkville

The pool has been a staple of Starkville for years, providing Summer fun for families looking to beat the heat.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and the pool is open.

Summer-time fun has arrived.

The Moncrief Public Pool opening for the Summer reminds head lifeguard Phoebe Baine of her childhood.

“I just really have fond memories of going here growing up,” Baine said. “And I’ve met a lot of great people here. I just have truly the best time in the summer working here. I’ve made some great relationships. I love my boss, Patrice Ward. Greatest boss ever.”

Baine said the benefit to the community is apparent in the kids’ smiles.

“I feel like I’m improving the quality of life because our whole staff really cares about the benefit of the community,” Baine said. “I also especially love when little kids remember you and they’re looking for you coming back each year.”

Moncrief Pool will be open until Labor Day, September 2.

The pool will be closed every Tuesday and Thursday.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday hours are 1 to 6pm.

Saturday is 10 to 6, and Sunday is 12 to 6.

Admission for ages 13 and up is $5, for 5 to 12 years is $3, and ages 4 and under swim free.

