Monday night shooting sends teen to hospital, investigation continues

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County continues to investigate a shooting where a teenager was injured.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the details but it appears the gunfire happened in the area of Applewood Apartments, off Yorkville Road, on Monday night.

Deputies were first called to Baptist Golden Triangle when the 17-year-old victim showed up at the emergency room.

The teen was shot in the arm and was later flown to a Jackson hospital.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said investigators are being told the victim and a relative were attempting to buy a vehicle when an argument broke out and shots were fired.

No arrest has been made and the investigation continues.

