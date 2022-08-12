Monkeypox vaccine available in Lowndes & Lee Counties

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- The monkeypox vaccine is now available for Mississippians in some counties.

The vaccine is available by appointment only at county health department clinics in each of the following counties: Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Lauderdale, Adams, Hinds, Forrest, and Harrison.

MSDH reports there 11 confirmed monkeypox cases across the state.

Nationwide there are 10,000 reported cases of the virus.

The two-dose vaccine is now being made available to those at highest risk for potential exposure to monkeypox, in addition to vaccination of those with known contact to cases identified through MSDH investigations.

Individuals 18 years or older may be eligible for vaccination if they:

Have been notified or are aware of close intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, OR

Identify as gay, bisexual, transgender, or other men who have sex with men, who report Having had multiple or anonymous sex partners, OR Having attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted (for example, by skin-to-skin contact or sex on-site).



Vaccination appointments are available to those who meet the above criteria. These criteria will be reevaluated to expand eligibility as more vaccine is available in the coming weeks.

Please call the Monkeypox Call Center at 1-877-978-6453 to determine your eligibility and a make vaccination appointment at one of the participating health department clinics. Appointments can only be made through the call center.