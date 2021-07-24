MONROE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Amory Police responded to three accidental deaths within 12 hours.

On July 23rd, 54-year-old Dennis Parker was found dead in his camper.

Around 10p.m. a neighbor of Parker called officers saying Parker was stuck in the window of his camper.

Investigators believe Parker locked the keys to his camper inside and stood on a chair to climb in a small window, later getting stuck.

He died from asphyxiation.

In a second accident, 6-year-old Charles Garza was accidentally shot inside his home around 10a.m. on July 24th.

Garza died in North Mississippi Medical Center from his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

A Go Fund Me page is set up for the Garza family.

In a third accident, Christopher Michael Roberson II ,of Smithville, was driving east on Highway 23. Roberson was two miles east of Highway 25 when he apparently lost control of his Ford pickup, struck a utility pole and overturned.

He was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the crash and thrown from the vehicle.

Roberson died at the scene from multiple trauma.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.