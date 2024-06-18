Monroe Co. deputies search for suspected Hatley school vandals

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a couple of people who went back to school a little early.

Investigators have released surveillance video that shows two people damaging and defacing property at the Hatley School campus.

The video was taken Sunday night, June 16 around 11 p.m.

If you recognize these individuals or have any other information about this incident, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

You can report information anonymously at Crimestoppers, and you could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

