Monroe Co. grand jury indicts man for murder
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County grand jury indicts a man for murder in connection with a June 2021 shooting.
Terrence Raheem Smith is accused of killing Jamie Smith Young at Young’s home in Aberdeen.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 24th 2021. A relative told police that someone came in the house on Matubba Street and shot Jamie Smith Young.
Terrence Smith was arrested the next day and charged with first-degree murder.
A trial date has not been set.