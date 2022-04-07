Monroe Co. grand jury indicts man for murder

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County grand jury indicts a man for murder in connection with a June 2021 shooting.

Terrence Raheem Smith is accused of killing Jamie Smith Young at Young’s home in Aberdeen.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 24th 2021. A relative told police that someone came in the house on Matubba Street and shot Jamie Smith Young.

Terrence Smith was arrested the next day and charged with first-degree murder.

A trial date has not been set.