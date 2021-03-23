Monroe Co. man arrested for a DUI after hitting a lawnmower while driving

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bizarre accident involving a lawnmower, alcohol, and an escape to a convenience store sounds like a George Jones song.

However, a Monroe County victim is really lucky to be alive.

Now, Melvin Earl Holland was charged with DUI – second offense.

Monore County Sheriff Kevin Crook says the vehicle Holland was driving collided with a lawnmower in the Carmargo Community.

Crook says two family members of the victim that witnessed the crash followed Holland to Smokie’s gas station on Highway 45 Alternate and kept him there until deputies arrived.

Holland is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving and driving with a suspended license.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

Holland is out of jail on bond.