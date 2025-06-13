Monroe Co. man pleas guilty to sex trafficking a minor

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man who was arrested on human trafficking charges has pleaded guilty to a single count of sex trafficking of a minor.

Sixty-nine-year-old Steve Colburn pleaded guilty to the charge in federal court. Colburn was arrested in February of 2024 and charged with one count of human trafficking and four counts of human trafficking, procuring the servitude of a minor.

The arrest was the result of an extensive investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Office of the Attorney General.

Colburn will be sentenced on September 11 and faces 15 years to life in prison.

