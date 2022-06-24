Monroe Co. Sheriff’s office makes arrest in ongoing scam investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes another arrest in an ongoing scam investigation involving identity theft and big ticket fraudulent purchases.

23-year-old Derrick Dewayne Davis, Junior of Prairie is charged with Possession of Stolen Property.

Davis turned himself in.

The charges are in connection with the purchase of a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued between $23,000 and $25,000.

That bike was one of the vehicles investigators recovered as part of an investigation involving individuals using stolen financial information to make large purchases. Those purchases would then be flagged as suspicious and payment canceled after the merchandise had already changed hands.

Bond has not been set for Derrick Davis.