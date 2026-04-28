Monroe Co. Superintendent moves into private school ranks

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Superintendent of the Monroe County School District is moving into the private school ranks.

Oak Hill Academy in West Point has announced that Dr. Chad O’Brian will be taking over as Principal and Athletic Director.

O’Brian is a veteran educator with 26 years of experience, much of it in the Monroe County School District.

He served as a teacher, basketball coach, assistant principal, and principal, before being named Superintendent in 2022.

Under his leadership, the district earned an “A” rating in the 2022-2023 school year.

O’Brian’s start date has not been announced.

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