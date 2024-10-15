Monroe Co. woman indicted after taking advantage of SNAP

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Monroe County woman is being indicted for allegedly taking advantage of snap benefits.

On October 2, Arlean Gilleylen was arrested following a snap fraud investigation conducted by the investigations divisions of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Gilleylen allegedly received over $38,000 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately to MDHS.

The case was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, which secured and indictment on July 8 of this year.

Snap, or formerly known as food stamps is a federal government program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low and no income people to ensure adequate nutrition and health.

