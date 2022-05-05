Monroe County and Aberdeen residents gather for day of prayer

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Aberdeen and Monroe County gathered at the courthouse to pray for their community, county, and country.

Mayor Charles Scott, Police Chief Quinell Shumpert, and Sheriff Kevin Crook joined area church leaders in the annual observance of the National Day of Prayer.

Local ministers said prayers for the city – the country, and for World Peace.

The service also featured scripture readings and special music.