Monroe County-based recovery center expands facilities

Friend of God Recovery Center gets generous gift from Abby Acres Christian Camp

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For David Burlison, this ribbon cutting was not part of the long-range plan for Friend of God Recovery Center.

“It is all The Lord, knowing a need,” Burlison said.

The need for the Christ-centered residential recovery center for women was more bed space. Residents travel from their group homes daily to Bible classes, counseling sessions, life skill courses, and other activities. But there has never been enough space to meet the demand.

“Housing has always been an issue, especially since the tornado in March,” Burlison said.

David Lee and His wife Hope heard about the need and decided to donate the cabin on their property in Becker to the recovery center.

Abby Acres was built as part of a camp to honor the memory of their daughter, Abby, who died from meningitis at the age of 11. The camp hosted summer retreats for kids, and workshops for adults throughout the year.

“The summer camp was doing great, but now we can use it 24/7, 365 and that’s what we’re really excited about,” Lee said.

Current residents and those in the aftercare program are also excited about the new space, and what it means for those finding a way out of addiction.

“It is such a blessing, to come here, and have to go to rehab, you’re broken, separated from family, to be somewhere, to hear the Lord speaking to you, to be able to allow Him to change your life, is a beautiful thing,” said Melanie Barnes, an After Care participant.

“It is a God send, a miracle to see how God is working through Friend of God, working through these ladies as well,” said Resident Cristin Graham.

With the addition of Abby Acres, Friend of God can now help up to 60 women at one time find healing through the One who gives true hope.

Friend of God is a ministry of Bethel Apostolic Church in Amory.

