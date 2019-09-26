Monroe County coroner waits for answers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Health Department release did not specify if the vaping death is the case from Monroe County and right now Coroner Alan Gurley still is not certain if his case is the one involved.

Last week, Gurley referred the death Anna Russell, 27, of Smithville, to the state medical examiners office as possibly vaping related.

Gurley said as of Thursday morning the state medical examiner has not told him if the autopsy was complete and has not given him any preliminary cause of death.

He added until that happens he cannot confirm if his case is the same one the Department of Health released Thursday morning

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics confirmed there is a criminal investigation surrounding Russell’s death.