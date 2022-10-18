Monroe County deputies arrest man for fleeing, trafficking drugs

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is arrested in Monroe County on several drug charges.

Charterious Moore is charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, felony fleeing, and possession of marijuana.

Deputies set up a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 382 and 25, south of Aberdeen on October 16th.

Investigators say Moore sped away from deputies.

He jumped out of his moving vehicle and tried to run into the woods, near Aberdeen.

Monroe County deputies and Aberdeen police arrested him.

Deputies say they found about half a pound of meth and half a pound of marijuana.

Moore was wanted on some warrants and was on federal probation.

His bond was set at $150,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter