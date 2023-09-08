Monroe County deputies arrest man on several sex crime charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for several sexual crimes including a child sex crime.

Zachary Bennett was charged with three counts of sexual battery, one count of unnatural intercourse, and one count of child molestation.

The sheriff’s office did not say when the incident took place.

Bennett’s bond was set at $200,000.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could follow.

