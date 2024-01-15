Monroe County deputies investigate deadly shooting in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.

Coroner Alan Gurley said Jimmy Glen Davis, 63, was found in his Sizemore Road home on Sunday night.

Gurley reported that Davis’s mother made the gruesome discovery.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said a suspect was in custody but charges had not been filed at this time.

He planned to release more information about the active investigation later.

Davis will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

