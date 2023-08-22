Monroe County deputies make arrest in motor vehicle investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office office made an arrest in a motor vehicle investigation that includes Facebook Marketplace scams.

Theodis Reese Junior allegedly was involved in a scam where he used a fake profile for Facebook Marketplace to set up transactions to purchase dirtbikes.

The transaction would essentially reveal itself to be bogus when Reese allegedly hopped on the terrain vehicle and rode off without ever returning.

Reese was arrested in July and charged with felony possession of stolen property and received a $5,000 bond.

Reese was arrested again in August and charged with a felony attempt to commit motor vehicle theft and fraud by communication and was denied bond.

He is currently placed in the Monroe County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter