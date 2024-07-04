Monroe County deputies make child sex crime arrest

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies made a child sex crime arrest.

22-year-old William Maddox, of Amory, was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to commit production of child porn, and conspiracy to commit sexual battery of a child.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said Maddox was conspiring with a minor who was recently arrested in Lee County.

Maddox was extradited from Georgia this week.

He remains in the Monroe County jail. Bond has not been set.

