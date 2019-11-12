Monroe County Electric Power Association moves ahead with broadband

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Customers with the Monroe County Electric Power Association will have access to high-speed internet service.

Board members of Monroe County EPA voted to provide broadband service, after customer surveys showed 96% of respondents wanted the co-op to offer high-speed internet service.

- Advertisement -

Monroe County Electric Power Association customers were sent surveys on the issue and asked to return them by November 1.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the response showed that high-speed internet was needed in rural areas such as Monroe County.

“This project was dead in the water three months ago, but member-owners of the co-op made their voices heard and we see now the results of that and that is the cooperative has taken the steps to provide broadband service, this is much needed in their are and members really stood up and made their voices heard after public meetings and a campaign to make sure people turned their surveys back in,” said Presley.

Monroe County is the sixth electric power cooperative to offer broadband internet service, after the legislature changed the law in January, and allowed co ops to offer internet service to its customers.