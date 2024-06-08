Monroe County EMA Director, Donna Sanderson, retires

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After more than two decades in a career she once said she got into almost by accident, Monroe County’s Emergency Management Director is retiring.

Friends, family, county leaders, and co-workers were on hand this afternoon to celebrate Donna Sanderson’s career.

Sanderson has worked in Monroe County’s Emergency Management Office for 22 years.

For the past six years, she served as Emergency Management Director.

Before that, she was the Deputy Director.

She has guided the county’s response through some of its worst natural disasters, including the Smithville, Hamilton, and Amory tornadoes, and manmade disasters, like a plane crash back in 2019.

Sanderson is now getting ready to take things a little slower.

She plans to travel and spend more time with her family.

Tracy Pharr is taking over as the new EMA and 911 Director.

