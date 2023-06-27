Monroe County EPA warns customers about using Cash App to pay bills

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Electric Power Association is warning customers about using Cash App to pay their bills.

Customers who have used the app to pay their bills are receiving a message that doubles the amount they charged.

These messages are not from the power association.

Anyone who has received such messages will need to take up the dispute with Cash App.

Monroe County Electric said they will provide any transaction details made to your account upon request.

In a late afternoon statement, Cash App said a technical issue with Cash Card caused some customers to get charged double the amount for certain transactions.

Cash App said they have fixed the issues and are issuing refunds.

The company said customers will see balances updated by the end of the day.

