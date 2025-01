Monroe County faces more than a dozen child sex crime charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is facing more than a dozen child sex crime charges.

21-year-old Steven Smith Jr., of Prairie, is charged with 15 counts of sexual battery of a child and two counts of production of child pornography.

In information released Thursday, the sheriff’s department says Smith was arrested on December 30th.

The case remains under investigation.

Smith’s bond was set at $1.7 million.

