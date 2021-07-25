Monroe County family honors life of fallen deputy Dylan Pickle

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Deputy Dylan Scott Pickle died while on duty last year in an accident.

“It still feels like it was yesterday. I still think in my mind, that he’s coming home,” mother Debi Pearson said.

A year ago, Monroe County Deputy Dylan Scott Pickle died while on duty. His mother, Debi Pearson, said her son died doing what he loved.

“He knew what he wanted and he fulfilled them. You know, he literally died doing the only thing he’s ever wanted to do since he was four years old. And if he had to go anyway, that would be the way he wanted to go,” Pearson said.

The night of the accident, Pickle and his friend, Deputy Zack Wilbanks, set up a roadblock in Hamilton. After a car hit both deputies, Wilbanks woke up to the news of his friend’s death.

“So, we just up a little checkpoint at, an easy area with lots of local traffic. You know, wasn’t exactly looking for DUIs, nothing like that. it was just a community-type thing and we got hit,” Wilbanks said.

Since his passing, the family has set up a memorial in Dylan’s honor. As they get ready for the memorial they reflect on his character.

Brenden Brown was Dylan’s best friend. He described Dylan as selfless and kind.

“Anytime there’s a situation where we needed work done, whether it was in the army, whether it was in school, whether it was just us hanging out as friends, he was one of the first people to jump on it and get us help,” Brown said.

Although some of his friends and family haven’t been back to this site since the accident, they still try and keep his memory alive in other ways.

“I had a pageant in June, I had 150 contestants, I raised right at $10,000. And that’s, we have found a candidate to send to the police academy,” Pearson said.

In addition to the scholarship, Pearson and the Sheriff’s department lit blue lights on the road of the accident for 17 minutes – the same number as his badge number.

“I really like, enjoyed working with Dylan. He made me appreciate a lot and the way i see things now. I kind of reflect on him for that,” Wilbanks said.

“As close as me and him were, you don’t find many people like that in life,” Brown added.

Over 20 people stopped by the memorial to pay their respects this evening.