Monroe County Honors The Brave Members Of Its Community

It stands on the busy Highway 278 through fare in Amory, the Monroe County Veterans Memorial honors the brave service members who gave their lives in World War I through the Vietnam conflict. And on this day, the names of those enshired on the monument were read.

Veterans Day in November honors the millions of men and women who have served our nation during war time. Memorial Day is set aside to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Robert Raleigh of Amory is a Vietnam Veteran who had the honor of reading some of the names of his fallen Monroe County comrades.

“Some of the experiences as well some of the men that I served with during that time. And there were so many who lost limbs and arms and of course lost their lives to remember them,”said Raleigh.

Raleigh is glad that Vietnam vets are finally getting their due.

“Finally yes, finally. I just wish it had come sooner because there are many who have left this life and never were recognized. I just thank God that they are being recognized now,”said Raleigh.

Retired Army Major General T.K. Moffett graduated from Amory High School, and then attended the United States Military Academy at West Point. He says it is very important for young people to honor this day.

“More than a million American citizens have died in the nation’s wars. And those wars were fought to keep us free. So it’s very important for young people to remember that,”said Moffett.

Moffett came to remember a special Vietnam veteran who is no longer with us.

“Carlos Tartt was a very young soldier when he was killed in Vietnam. He was a very nice man. He was a classmate and friend of mine. And he gave his life for his country,”said Moffett.

One of the guests of honor at this weekend’s ceremony was TJ Armstrong of Smithville, who served in the Pacific in World War Two.

“It’s a sad time in a way. It’s a blessing that so many people responded in World War Two but it’s sad that a lot of them didn’t come back home,”said Armstrong.

This ceremony at the Monroe County Veterans Memorial has been a yearly event since 2011.