Monroe County inmates get second chance at education

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in Monroe County are getting a chance to improve their education thanks to the efforts of a local non-profit.

“Proudest moment of my life. I was happy,” said Monroe County Trustee Tyquarius Beale.

Trustee Tyquarius Beale just graduated from a high school equivalency program last week.

“Wanted a better life for myself, when I get out, for my kids,” said Beale.

For the past two years, the Sheriff’s Department has worked with The Aspire Learning and Development Group to help trustees earn their certificate.

Participants take the HiSET exam, similar to a GED.

“We offer each and every inmate that opportunity when they get here. If they do not have their GED, we’ll get them lined up as voluntary but so far, most of everyone who has took it, they want to get their GED,” MCSD Work Center Captain Scotty Clark.

The inmates go to Aspire once a week — less than a mile away from the Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s been a blessing that it came to Aberdeen. We’ve been looking for a program, well to get involved with a program for while and just had not made any traction in it. And then when Teresa opened it up in Aberdeen, it was perfect for us,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

Aberdeen native Teresa Reid is the owner of Aspire.

Reid started offering the free classes and tests after hearing requests from her clients.

“Having that GED, at least it gives them the mindset to think ‘Hey, at least if I go apply for job, I don’t have to say I don’t have a high school diploma or GED’ because most of the time that’s required no matter what job it is at this day and time. So, I think it’s been great for us and to see the smile of their face,” said Reid.

Class facilitator Judy Carpenter said she meets the students where they are and helps fill in the gaps.

To graduate, participants must pass tests in five subjects, including math and social studies.

“We work in the classroom and do practice tests and do lessons, then, I kind of let them tell me if they’re ready. If they feel like they’re ready, I’ll schedule a test,” said Carpenter.

Aspire officials said the key to passing is repetition, continuing to review the information.

So far, eight inmates have graduated from the HiSET program.

And most only have a little time left to serve in the detention center.

Any resident can sign up for classes or study to take the test.

For more information on how to support or join, you can contact Teresa Reid on Facebook.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.