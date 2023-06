MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man was found guilty of child sex crimes by a Monroe County jury.

Cayce Jones was convicted of sexual battery and fondling of a child under the age of 14.

Due to the nature of the offenses, Jones was ineligible for parole or early release.

Jone was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

