Monroe County man arrested for selling and trafficking drugs

Lenoir has been taking advantage of Aberdeen citizens in other ways as well, by taking their hard-earned money as attorney fees knowing that he is not licensed nor able to deliver the legal assistance his victims are in need of.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents have made an arrest.

Ray Charles Lenoir of Clayton Street in Aberdeen was arrested for selling and trafficking drugs in the county.

If anyone has paid Mr Lenoir for legal services that were never rendered, MCSO says they will do their best to assist you in prosecuting him for his actions.

