Monroe County man arrested for sexual battery against minor

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man was arrested after being indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury on three counts of sexual battery against a minor.

41-year-old Thomas Jay Criddle of South Hatley Road was arrested on July 18.

The allegations were brought to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year and an investigation was opened.

Evidence was presented to the Grand Jury in June, and after the indictment, a warrant for Criddle was issued and executed.

Criddle was arraigned in Circuit Court by Judge John White.

His bond was set at $30,000.

He is currently out on bond and awaiting a court date.

