Monroe County man attempts to escape from deputies twice

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – They say you can’t run away from your problems. That’s particularly true for a Monroe County man.

William Henry Cruber was being held in the Monroe County Jail on a felony warrant for Taking a Motor Vehicle.

When deputies were taking him to Justice Court in Amory to answer a misdemeanor charge, deputies say he attempted to escape by running out of the building while handcuffed and shackled.

He didn’t get far.

Deputies caught him behind the building.

When deputies took him back to the Monroe County Jail, they said he tried a second time to escape. This time by going through the ceiling in the booking area.

It has no outside access.

Jailers had to climb into the ceiling to retrieve Cruber.

He is now facing two charges of felony Attempted Escape and one count of destruction of county property.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter