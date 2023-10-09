Monroe County man faces charges for alleged shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man was accused of shooting into a home and using a stolen gun to do it.

On Wednesday, October 4, Monroe County deputies responded to a report of someone shooting into a home in the Hamilton area.

In a separate incident, sheriff’s investigators were looking into an incident at a local business where a vehicle had been broken into and a gun stolen.

Investigators linked the two cases and developed 28-year-old Cole Richardson as a suspect.

A warrant was issued for Richardson.

He turned himself in on Friday.

Richardson was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and burglary of a motor vehicle.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

