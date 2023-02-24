Monroe County man faces child sex crime charges
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is facing a child sex crime charge.
26-year-old Matthew Blackston was charged with child molestation.
Sheriff Kevin Crook said Blackston was arrested at his Sunshine Lane home earlier this week.
Bond for Blackston was set at $100,000.
He’s being held in the Lowndes County jail.
Crook said if anyone has any information about the ongoing investigation to call the sheriff’s department.
