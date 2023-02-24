Monroe County man faces child sex crime charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is facing a child sex crime charge.

26-year-old Matthew Blackston was charged with child molestation.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said Blackston was arrested at his Sunshine Lane home earlier this week.

Bond for Blackston was set at $100,000.

He’s being held in the Lowndes County jail.

Crook said if anyone has any information about the ongoing investigation to call the sheriff’s department.

