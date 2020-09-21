Monroe County man identified in 18-wheeler accident

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Monroe County investigators have identified a man hit by an 18-wheeler this morning.

The incident happened about 2 AM on Highway 25, near the Highway 382 intersection, just south of Aberdeen.

- Advertisement -

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 72-year-old E.C. Morris of Aberdeen died at the scene.

Gurley tells WCBI it’s unknown why Morris may have been walking down the highway, nearly two miles from his home, when the accident occurred.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

State troopers are investigating the crash.