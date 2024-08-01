Monroe County man indicted on 16 counts of human trafficking

Investigator alleges the crimes date back decades and additional charges are possible

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – “It is the biggest sex trafficking case that I am aware of in this area and this county,” said Cherylann Roberson, who is an investigator with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who specializes in investigating violent crimes against children.

The case involving Monroe County businessman Steven Colburn began with one contact.

“A very brave woman came forward and began telling me her story, which led to me talking to several other young women about this individual,” Roberson said.

Roberson said Colburn’s alleged crimes took place at homes in Monroe and Lee Counties, and out of state.

“This individual preyed on the weak and vulnerable, he preyed on children, young women who were suffering from substance abuse disorders, poverty, in darkest points of their life essentially,” Roberson said.

It is alleged the crimes were going on for decades. Roberson said the public can help by reporting anything suspicious.

She also points out there is help for victims.

“There’s a whole community of assistance, victims advocates, we want to extend those resources to these victims,” Roberson said.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said a law passed several years ago that does not allow minors to be charged with prostitution has helped with human trafficking investigations.

“That’s a good thing we got that passed and hopefully more young people will start coming forward, if they don’t they often end up on drugs and alcohol to cope with these things and have an opportunity to heal,” Crook said.

“Personally, I have a vengeance for victims of these types of violent and sexually motivated crimes, so it is rewarding to put the cuffs on somebody like this, somebody who has committed such heinous terrible acts, these crimes don’t just hurt the victims it is devastating to the entire community,” Roberson said.

No trial date has been set for Colburn. We are also told additional charges are possible.

